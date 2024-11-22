On November 20, 2024, the 23rd Leadership & Human Resource Management Conference, organised by IMH, in partnership with PwC Cyprus, took place in Limassol. The event, dedicated to “Workplaces of the Future”, became an important platform for discussing innovations in HR management and leadership.

International iGaming holding PIN-UP Global was one of the key sponsors of the event, confirming its commitment to the development of the HR sphere and support of the professional community.

Supporting the event, PIN-UP Global also demonstrated its expertise and innovative approaches in the field of talent management. Svitlana Khaikova, Head of Learning & Development of PIN-UP Global, participated in one of the key panel discussions. She spoke about how the holding company implements modern practices, aimed at developing flexibility and innovation in employee training.

Keynote Speech from PIN-UP Global:

● Supporting a culture of continuous learning. PIN-UP Global actively invests in the development of its own LMS and Knowledge Sharing platform, making learning available to its employees worldwide.

● Skills-based hiring approach. PIN-UP adopts a flexible approach to recruitment by providing training opportunities within the holding company. Most of the educational programmes are created by internal resources, allowing for the uniqueness of the business.

● Initiatives for employee career development. PIN-UP Talent and mentoring programmes help develop talents within the holding company, creating conditions for professional and personal growth.

“Supporting events like the Leadership & Human Resource Management Conference is strategically important for us,” noted Khaikova. “We believe that sharing knowledge and implementing innovative practices help not only PIN-UP, but also the whole industry to move forward.”

PIN-UP Global is an international iGaming holding company, specialising in the development and implementation of advanced technologies, B2B solutions and innovative products. With a team size of over 3,700 employees, the holding pays special attention to the development of corporate culture and innovative approaches to talent management.