Two men from Paphos were remanded in custody for five days on Saturday after having been arrested for having stolen copper cables from manholes.

The pair, aged 42 and 24 years old, stand accused of having conspired to commit a felony and having committed malicious damage.

Paphos police’s assistant operations director Michalis Nikolaou said a technician from Cyta had reported to the police on November 18 that two manholes in Yeroskipou which belong to the company had had their covers taken off, and that 200 metres of copper cable had been taken from under the ground.

He added that the amount of cable stolen had been valued at around €3,000.

Both men were arrested on Friday evening, with the police’s investigation into the matter ongoing.