The European Commission proposed counter-tariffs of 25 per cent on a range of US goods on Monday in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminium, a document seen by Reuters showed.

The tariffs on some goods will come into effect May 16 and others later in the year, on December 1, the document said. The goods are wide-ranging and include diamonds, dental floss, sausages, nuts and soybeans.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said earlier on Monday the counter-tariffs would impact less than the previously announced €26 billion ($28.45 billion).

Bourbon, wine and dairy have been removed from the original list the Commission was weighing in March.

The Commission had earmarked a 50 per cent tariff on bourbon, which had prompted Trump to threaten a 200 per cent counter-tariff on EU alcoholic drinks if the bloc goes ahead.