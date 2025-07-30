Larnaca Public Transport staff went on strike at 5.30am on Wednesday.

The 120 employees gathered at the Larnaca bus station to launch their 48-hour strike, claiming the company had failed to honour a key term of their collective agreement.

The strike, jointly announced on Tuesday by trade unions Sek, Peo and Deok, follows what they described as a “blatant violation” of the agreed working hours, specifically the 38-hour work week (equivalent to 7 hours and 36 minutes per day).