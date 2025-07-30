The cabinet decided on Wednesday on the amount of aid for victims of last week’s wildfire that swept through Limassol villages, leaving hundreds of people homeless and wrecking businesses.

Officials recording the damage since the fire found 440 damaged houses, of which 211 were completely destroyed. Furthermore, 81 warehouses, 19 businesses and 101 vehicles were lost in the fire. The number may rise if further requests for compensation are submitted.

“The government’s intention, as expressed by the president of the Republic, is to support those affected financially and logistically for the restoration of their properties as soon as possible,” Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said after the cabinet meeting.

The affected communities are Omodos, Arsos, Kilani, Vasa Kilaniou, Vouni, Sylikou, Malia, Lania, Lofou, St Therapon, St Ambrosios, Kisousa, Pachna, Kato Kivides, Pano Kivides, Souni-Zanakia, Alassa, Monagri, Pera Pedi, Kouka, Potamiou, Sotira and Ypsonas.

Ioannou announced that all families whose homes were completely destroyed would be receiving €10,000 to cover basic needs, as well as an extra €2,000 for each dependent child. For example, a family with three dependent children will immediately receive €16,000.

Families whose homes were partially damaged will receive €5,000 for basic needs and an extra €1,000 for each dependent child. A family with two dependent children will receive €7,000.

These lump sums will be paid to the beneficiaries the latest by Monday.

The beneficiaries will be determined by the use of property (owner and/or tenant) and not the ownership status.

A burnt house in Souni, near Limassol

The lump sums will be transferred to the beneficiaries’ accounts. Authorisation forms have been sent to the community councils. The signed form along with the IBAN certificate should be sent by email to [email protected].

Furthermore, the cabinet decided to subsidise rents for the afflicted as of September 1.

The subsidies, to be paid every quarter, will be €800 for every family and €200 for each dependent child. They will be given for 24 months to those whose permanent residences were totally destroyed, for six months to those whose permanent residences were partially destroyed and for three months to those who were renting houses lost in the fire.

Those whose homes were partially destroyed can rent or stay with friends or relatives and receive the subsidy for up to six months. They can also stay at nearby summer resorts operated by trade unions or at government residences in Troodos free of charge, without receiving the rent subsidy.

More information about the availability and type of accommodation, as well as how to declare an interest, will be announced in August.

The damage to properties will also be fully restored.

Ioannou said the assessment of the cost of restoring the damage will be carried out by Etek, the scientific and technical chamber, “in order to ensure transparency and objectivity”.

“Current market prices will be used to assess the damage. The aim is to complete the process within the first ten days of August, at least as regards permanent residences, which will be given priority. For residences that are insured, the deductible amount will be paid immediately. For the purposes of accelerating the payment of financial support, the presentation of documents will not be required,” Ioannou explained.

Etek will prepare individual reports for each property. These will include the condition of the building prior to the fire, wherever available, and the calculation of restoration costs. The reports will be verified by the terms of the building permit.

A similar report will be submitted by Limassol’s district administration.

To assess the damage, current market prices will be used.

For insured residences, the excess waiver will be immediately paid.

The financial assistance will be paid to applicants who sign a statement accepting the financial assistance, waiving the right to appeal. Those not accepting the amount of financial assistance will be able to appeal once and the final decision will be taken by the appeals committee to be set up at the Limassol district administration.

Ioannou said that for residences that have been completely destroyed and are licensed, the payment will be made in three installments – 25 per cent upon submission of an application, 25 per cent upon securing an architect/civil engineer, and 50 per cent upon completion of half of the construction works.

For unlicensed residences located within a residential zone, owners will be able to submit an application to the Limassol district government organisation (EOA). If a licence is granted, the compensation will be paid in the same manner as the already licensed buildings.

For those unable to obtain the necessary permits, financial assistance equal to 25 per cent of the estimated damage will be granted.

Those insured will receive the excess waiver of the insurance if approved. If not approved, they will receive 25 per cent of the excess waiver.

Applications must be submitted the latest by December 31.

Buildings erected before the legislation on permits will be considered licensed.

For homes that have suffered partial damage, financial support for the cost of repairs will be paid in a single installment before the start of restoration works.

The responsibility for carrying out the works, replacing equipment etc lies with the owners of the affected buildings.

For listed or traditional buildings, any restoration within their historical core will need to maintain the traditional form of the buildings. In this case, grants will be given in three installments: 50 per cent before works begin, 30 per cent when half the works are complete and 20 per cent on completion of the works following a land commission approval.

Other damage, such as outside works and equipment, will follow the same procedure.

Furthermore, the cabinet decided to exempt permanent residents and businesses in the affected areas from paying annual community fees and taxes for the current year. The dues will be covered by the state and paid to the community councils.

Ioannou said the cabinet also decided to suspend the obligation to pay rent for leased Turkish Cypriot properties granted for agricultural or livestock purposes to the affected communities, for a period of 12 months from August 1 and regardless of other assistance that will be granted to the affected users of the properties.

The restoration of the damage to the Turkish Cypriot buildings will be undertaken entirely by the state guardian of Turkish Cypriot property.

Similarly, rent paid for state-owned plots granted for agricultural and livestock purposes will also be suspended for a period of 12 months from August 1, regardless of other aid granted to the affected users.

Ioannou said financial support had already been paid to the community councils on Friday and any additional needs will be covered in consultation with the communities.

The cabinet decided that documents destroyed in the fire, such as identity cards, birth certificates and passports, will be renewed free of charge.

Additionally, the Civil Defence is managing housing for those affected until the completion of the assessment of the cost of the damage by Etek. Short-term or long-term relocation will be arranged based on the data that will emerge for each case separately.

Lastly, the cabinet decided that for abandoned buildings without electricity, no financial assistance will be given.

The criteria for auxiliary buildings will be the same as main buildings.

Damage to outside works will be included only for fences, paving and pergolas that are permanent fixtures. Swimming pools, landscaping and artificial lawns will not be compensated.

Businesses will be compensated for the buildings alone. For the equipment, an announcement will be made by the energy ministry.

No compensation will be granted for goods and stock.