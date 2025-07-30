A three-year-old child is being treated at Makarios hospital in Nicosia with head injuries and pulmonary contusion after falling from the third floor of a block of flats in Limassol.

The police said the incident occurred on Tuesday morning while two siblings, aged nine and three, were in the apartment under the supervision of their 19-year-old sister.

Under circumstances being investigated, the three-year-old child fell from the apartment from a height of approximately 7.8 metres.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the child was transferred to Makarios hospital in Nicosia. The child is out of danger.

Police investigations are ongoing.