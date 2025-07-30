Italian fashion icon Roberto Cavalli is making its first move into Mediterranean real estate, unveiling a €200 million collaboration with Leptos Group to launch a 30-storey beachfront tower in downtown Limassol.

Branded as ‘Cavalli by Limassol Blu Marine,’ the high-rise development will mark the first Cavalli-branded residential project not only in Cyprus but across the entire region.

Positioned just steps from the marina and the city’s commercial district, the tower will offer uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean, with interiors designed by Roberto Cavalli’s own creative team.

The show apartment is already drawing attention, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, expansive terraces, and integrated smart home technology, all within a prime beachfront setting.

The launch coincides with a period of record activity in Cyprus’ property sector, where strong transaction volumes and market resilience are fuelling investor confidence.

Limassol, often likened to a ‘new Riviera’, continues to attract international interest thanks to its mix of seafront living and business infrastructure.

Construction of the Cavalli Tower is already underway and is expected to be completed within three years. The residences will be divided into three tiers, luxury, upper luxury and super-luxury, with each unit offering panoramic sea views, premium finishes and access to high-end amenities.

Architecturally, the building will include a high-ceiling lobby furnished with Cavalli-branded pieces, cascading water features, and private lift lobbies for residents.

The tower also completes the Limassol Blu Marine project’s residential component, following the earlier release of its first tower. Shared features include a 50-metre infinity pool overlooking the sea.

Health and wellbeing are central to the concept. Residents will have access to 1,150 square metres of wellness space, including a 25-metre indoor heated pool, treatment rooms, sauna and steam facilities, and a fully equipped gym.

Other amenities include a cinema, golf simulator, business centre, owners’ lounge and landscaped gardens spanning 70 per cent of the total project.

A strong hospitality element runs through the offering, with concierge-style services ranging from à la carte housekeeping and babysitting, to personal training, apartment styling, in-room gardening and event planning. In-house nursing care and valet laundry are also available.

“We’re not just building homes; we’re launching a new chapter in Mediterranean luxury living,” said Pantelis Leptos, co-president of the Leptos Group.

He added that the partnership with Roberto Cavalli puts Cyprus on the global map of branded residences.

Ennio Fontana, general manager of Roberto Cavalli, said that the Cavalli trademark “comes with the promise of excellence crafted to high-fashion perfection,” and describing the project as an effortless extension of the brand’s vision, from catwalks to curated home experiences.

The Cavalli Tower and the broader Limassol Blu Marine community blend Italian finesse with cutting-edge design. Designed by world-renowned architect Benoy, the show apartment reveals floor-to-ceiling windows, vast terraces, and smart home features, all in a beachfront setting.

The development is spearheaded by Leptos Estates, one of Cyprus’ largest and most established property developers, with more than 65 years of experience in Cyprus and Greece. The group is recognised for its commitment to design quality, sustainability and innovation.

Founded in 1970, Roberto Cavalli is an iconic Italian brand known for its bold aesthetic, craftsmanship and Mediterranean flair.

The company’s portfolio spans fashion, accessories and lifestyle, including homeware, junior collections, perfumes, watches, eyewear and the Just Cavalli line. Roberto Cavalli SpA is currently owned by Auriel Investment SA.