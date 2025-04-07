On Sunday April 13, 2025, i-Fitness Day will return for the 12th consecutive year, inviting young and old to a unique sporting experience for chairty. The event will take place at the A’ Agios Dometios Primary School in Nicosia, with the aim of supporting TELETHON, and the valuable work of the institution.

Organised by George Efthymiou’s Morfou Karate/MMA Academy, i-Fitness Day has become one of the most active institutions of social contribution, reinforcing TELETHON’s actions and promoting the value of exercise, collectivity and solidarity. As in every year, via TELETHON, all proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the research work of the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics and the members of the Cyprus Myopathy Association. This year’s event is being held under the auspices of First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides.

The programme of this year’s event includes many activities and surprises for all ages, including:

From 10am-3pm, young and old will have the opportunity to participate in traditional Cypriot games and fun activities organised by the “Lambera Asterakia” (“Bright Stars”).

At the same time, the “Funquest Games” competition by PiFitness will take place, a fun fitness competition with teams of five people and prizes worth €500 for a total of 5 people.

At 12pm, the day will officially open with a Karate Show by the Kyokushin Kai team.

From 12.45-2pm, there will be a group Strength, Abs & Booty Workout programme for those who want to raise their heart rate and enhance their fitness.

From 2-3.15pm, there will be a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) demonstration and fitness challenge by professional athletes.

The event will conclude with a dynamic Zumba program from 3.15-4.30pm.

Throughout the day, there will be an All Day Live DJ Show to keep the fun going, while a playground with professional educators will be available for kids. The cost of participation is €10 per person and children’s participation is free. For more information, and to book your participation, please contact: 99-663255.

TELETHON’s major sponsor is OPAP Cyprus. Meanwhile, i-Fitness Day 2025’s main sponsor is the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation, with main supporters being Vittel water, Famous Sports stores and MCM Digital Prints. The event’s communication sponsor is Alpha Cyprus.