With its annual summer festival in full swing, the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation is getting ready to welcome another performance as part of the Faneromeni25 Arts Festival. Titled Cycles, in MegaHertz, Euripides Dikaios has written the performance especially for the festival, and it will be staged on September 4.

Using a provocatively imaginative and creative use of the Cypriot tongue, the play is performed by acclaimed actor Petros Yiorkatzis and is bound to charm Greek-speaking audiences. Engulfed by the courtyard’s atmosphere, the performance is a poetic journey with a humorous hue of a surreal intellect in a turbulent historical moment, navigating the width and breadth spectrum of the local idiom.

Cycles, in MegaHertz is inspired by the dialect’s fundamental friction with the natural environment, the historical record and the scientific wisdom trickling through time in Cypriot literature, with a special exploration in the publications of the Cultural Foundation.

Then, on September 12, the festival’s final live performance will take place, welcoming the Cypriot group Monsieur Doumani. The band will present its thematic album Pissourin which deals with the night in its various manifestations, through an existential/philosophical prism. Audiences will be able to witness Antonis Antoniou, Andys Skordis and Demitris Yiasemidis live as Faneromeni25 Arts Festival bids 2025 farewell.

Cycles, in MegaHertz

Theatrical performance written by Euripides Dikaios. Part of Faneromeni25 Arts Festival. September 4. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In Greek-Cypriot dialect. Free

Pissourin

Album presentation by Monsieur Doumani Part of Faneromeni25 Arts Festival. September 12. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free