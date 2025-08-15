A 32-year-old man was stabbed at his workplace near Larnaca on Thursday night, with one of his work colleagues having verbally admitted to the crime.

Both the victim and the 31-year-old attacker work as security guards at the Kofinou migrant reception centre, with the police reporting that the pair “appeared to have professional differences”.

The attacker reportedly travelled to the migrant reception centre to stab the victim, before then going to the Kofinou police station to report what had happened.

The police said he still had the knife in his possession when he arrived at the police station.

He was arrested and remains in custody.

His victim was taken to the Larnaca general hospital, where it was found that he had suffered a wound to his abdomen.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.