Lidl Cyprus’ beloved Food Academy in the heart of Nicosia will once again welcome kids and adults for a wonderful day of Easter flavours, happy activities and many surprises on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

From 10am to 7pm, the Food Academy will transform into an idyllic setting, featuring colours, Spring decorations and a festive mood. As in previous years, visitors will enjoy a vibrant programme of events and activities.

Children will be the stars of the day, taking part in creative Easter workshops, face painting, storytelling and other interactive Easter games. At the same time, Lidl Food Academy chefs will deliver a unique tasting experience, preparing traditional paschal dishes and many other delicious Easter creations.

For Lidl Cyprus, every celebration is a chance to give back to the community, which is why part of the event will be dedicated to the support of the Cyprus Red Cross, a charity that the company has been supporting for over a decade.

As a calendar favourite, this year Lidl Cyprus’ Easter Open Day once again invites all to its premises at Nicosia’s Stasikratous Avenue, to enjoy unique moments full of smiles and beautiful surprises at this beautiful time of the year.

