Effective as of April 7, 2025, Toyota Cyprus announces the opening of a dedicated Emergency Centre at the Cyprus State Fair in Nicosia, to expedite the replacement of TAKATA airbags in “grey imported” Toyota vehicles that do not have European Type Approval (EU-WVTA). These vehicles were imported and placed on the market as second-hand vehicles in the Cyprus market from third countries (such as Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, and so on) through independent dealers or private individuals, without the consent or knowledge of Toyota or its official distributor.

The assignment and operation of the dedicated centre at State Fair Pavilion 3 was deemed necessary to accelerate the replacement of airbags in affected “gray imported” vehicles, subject to the recall as part of the response to this emergency.

With the establishment of these temporary facilities, the presence of skilled technicians from Europe and the supply of large quantities of airbags from Japan, Toyota Cyprus has significantly increased its ability to serve more Toyota vehicle owners every day. TAKATA airbag replacements are carried out on a priority basis for owners who have already applied, while those who have not yet done so are requested to start the process immediately. The dedicated centre at the State Fair will only serve owners with a confirmed appointment, and will not accept vehicles without prior completion of the online process.

As this facility will only be operational until the end of November 2025, owners are advised to act early to avoid any delays and unnecessary hassle in the future.

Reminder of the recall procedure

Toyota Cyprus reminds owners of affected vehicles that:

For vehicles that do not have EU-WVTA (Non-European Specification) type approval, e.g. Japanese, Thai, Malaysian, Singaporean, Australian etc. visit https://www.toyota.com.cy/forms/recall-enquiry and follow the steps.

For vehicles with European Type Approval EU-WVTA (European Specification), e.g. UK, Irish, etc. visit https://forms.toyota.com.cy/recalls/eu-form-en and follow the steps. Owners of these vehicles continue to be serviced by the official Toyota workshop network.

Owners who have already applied through the online platform in the previous months will receive a message shortly to schedule their appointment.

For information on recalls, call the Toyota Recall Information Centre at +357 22285700.

Toyota safety commitment

As stated in a previous official statement by Toyota Cyprus in February:

“We fully acknowledge the concerns regarding the recall of vehicles that include TAKATA airbags. Toyota is fully committed to the safety of its vehicle owners and has conducted several recall campaigns over the past decade. As part of these campaigns, it has already replaced over 19,000 TAKATA airbags in Cyprus to ensure the safety of its vehicles.”

As of November 2024, Toyota Cyprus has already replaced over 5,000 additional TAKATA airbags. Around 80 per cent of the pending TAKATA recalls involve “grey imported” vehicles, i.e. cars imported into Cyprus from third countries without Toyota’s official support or knowledge. Nevertheless, Toyota Cyprus, in cooperation with the competent authorities, is making voluntary efforts to ensure the safety of all Toyota owners, including “grey imported” vehicles.

Owners who would like more information about the TAKATA recall, or the replacement process, can visit the Toyota Cyprus website www.toyota.com.cy or contact the Recall Information Centre at 22285700.