Wizz Air will launch flights from Cyprus to one new destination this summer as it says it is preparing for its biggest season ever on the island.

Flights will start to Chisinau, Moldova on August 19.

Flights will be operated three times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays – with prices starting from €35.99.

This summer, Wizz Air will connect Larnaca with a total of 28 destinations in Europe and the Middle East, including Cairo, Athens, Abu Dhabi, Budapest, London, Milan, Bucharest, Prague and Vienna.

Calling itself Europe and the Middle East’s “most environmentally sustainable airline” Wizz Air said its summer schedule will last longer than ever.

From June, Wizz Air will operate with four aircraft from its base in Larnaca, offering more seats than any other year.

“With four aircraft at our base in Larnaca and an expanded route network, we are committed to offering Cypriot travellers even more affordable and exciting travel options this summer,” Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air Olivia Harangozo said.

“Whether you’re exploring a new city or visiting loved ones, Wizz Air remains the top choice for budget travel.”