Wednesday’s weather is expected to be partly cloudy across most of the island, with light rain possible in the morning and elevated levels of dust suspended in the atmosphere.

Temperatures will rise to a high of 24 degrees Celsius inland and on the south and east coasts, 21 degrees Celsius on the west and north coasts, and 15 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies are expected to largely clear up, with temperatures set to drop to 11 degrees Celsius inland and on the south and east coasts, 13 degrees Celsius on the south and east coasts, and a chilly two degrees Celsius in the mountains, where frost is expected to form.

The weather is expected to remain largely cloudy through most of the rest of the week, with snowfall possible in the Troodos mountains on Friday.

Temperatures are set to drop noticeably on Thursday, before remaining stable for the rest of the week.