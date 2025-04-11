The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) on Friday announced the repurchase of 520,200 of its own ordinary shares between April 4 and April 10, 2025, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme.

The transactions were executed on both the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) through the company’s broker, the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Limited (CISCO).

According to the announcement, 84,200 shares were acquired on the CSE and 436,000 on the ATHEX.

The highest price paid per share reached €5.58 on the CSE and €5.60 on the ATHEX, while the lowest prices recorded were €5.08 and €4.98 respectively.

What is more, the volume-weighted average price paid stood at €5.30 on the CSE and €5.28 on the ATHEX.

The total 520,200 shares purchased during this period will be cancelled later as part of the company’s previously announced buyback initiative.

This forms part of the Bank’s broader plan to repurchase up to €30 million worth of shares, a programme initially announced on February 18, 2025.

The disclosure was made in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as amended.