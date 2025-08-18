The exact start point of last month’s deadly Limassol fire has been identified by the American experts, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Monday, adding that a comprehensive report with full details will be handed over in the next couple of weeks.

“[The report] will form the basis of the government’s assessment for taking the next steps,” Letymbiotis said.

He was speaking after the meeting between President Nikos Christodoulides and the team of American wildfire experts from United States’ Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), who carried out investigations into the cause of the July 23 fire which left two people dead and 124km² land burned.

Christodoulides thanked the ATF for their support “in every stage of the investigations” and said he was looking forward to receiving further input from the US experts.

“We’re ready to listen (…),” the president said.

While concrete information on the outbreak and cause of the fire could only be provided once the report was completed, Letymbiotis said that the US experts had put together “a detailed timetable” based on a comprehensive set of data including information from authorities as well as personal interviews.

“[The experts] have utilised all technological possibilities through the information at their disposal,” he said. This included simulations and daily site visits, he added.

The findings of the experts revealed that the fire started at one point, Letymbiotis said.

“On the basis of these findings, a thorough assessment of everything that happened that day can be made,” Letymbiotis added.

He stressed that, in view of prevalent climatic conditions, both Cyprus and the European Union needed to assess the findings of the report and “make the most of it.”

When asked whether the next stage would include an assessment of management and whether another team would be sent, Letymbiotis urged waiting for the official report first.

Earlier, when the team arrived to meet Christodoulides, he had said the fire situation in Cyprus will get worse and worse so we need to be ready.

“And we’re always very glad to work with the US government,” he added.

Pointing to wildfires in southern Europe, Christodoulides said he considered them a “collective challenge” and emphasised the need for cooperation with the US beyond the wildfire issue.

“As soon as I assumed my duties we started collaborating with the FBI to help us face [different] challenges and we are very glad that we have this cooperation at all levels, political security, economic trade,” he said

The ATF thanked Cyprus officials for their cooperation during their investigations.

“They’ve assisted us in every facet of our investigation,” the head of the team said.

The team said it was looking forward to presenting the findings of their investigations into the fire.

“It will hopefully be eye opening and support the next phase of strategies for combatting wildfires in Cyprus,” the team head concluded.

Wildfires broke out in the Limassol mountains on July 23, burning over 120km² of land and leading to the death of two people. It was the largest wildfire in the history of the island.