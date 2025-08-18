The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) on Sunday evening rescued four people who had fallen from the sea caves at Cape Greco in the Ayia Napa. This marks the second incident at the sea caves within three days.

“The four individuals, including one injured person were rescued by the JRCC and were transported by an ambulance to the Famagusta general hospital for further treatment,” said the JRCC.

According to the JRCC, the incident occurred at around 5:50pm on Sunday, with an ambulance, fire brigade personnel, a police patrol, a maritime police vessel and a helicopter called to the scene to assist the rescue.

The JRCC remined the public diving and entering the Cape Greco sea caves remain strictly prohibited due to increased erosion of the soil in the area.

In similar incident, a woman needed to be rescued after falling off the sea caves on Friday afternoon.