Jinius, the innovative digital platform and subsidiary of the Bank of Cyprus Group, has announced its full support for the government’s initiative to adopt electronic invoicing, positioning itself as a key partner in Cyprus’ broader efforts to digitise its economy.

The platform is now offering all businesses the ability to send invoices to the government easily and quickly through its Invoice Management Service.

A press conference titled “Electronic invoicing in transactions with the public sector” was held by the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, Dr Nicodemos Damianou, and the Accountant General of the Republic, Andreas Antoniades.

The event highlighted the actions being taken to promote the widespread use of electronic invoicing in public sector dealings.

During the event, Antoniades stressed the importance of this shift: “The promotion of electronic invoicing is essential for reducing bureaucracy, improving the security of transactions, and ensuring better management of public resources.”

He added, “Accelerating payments by the public sector is a significant incentive for businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, which form the backbone of the Cypriot economy.”

Jinius is meeting this need by providing a seamless, reliable way for all businesses—regardless of their banking partnerships—to manage invoices electronically and in real time.

Through the Jinius platform, entrepreneurs can issue and send electronic invoices and credit notes to the Government of Cyprus as well as to and from other businesses, with both convenience and trustworthiness.

This offering goes beyond mere digital convenience; it is framed by Jinius as a strategic investment in productivity and transactional efficiency.

As part of its commitment, Jinius is allowing all new and existing customers subscribed to any of its packages, starting from the Basic plan, to send invoices to the government free of charge until 31 December 2025.

Jinius’ experienced team is also providing tailored support and guidance to every business throughout its digital transition.

With its ongoing commitment to innovation and operational efficiency, the platform positions itself as a vital partner for any organisation seeking to fully leverage the power of modern technology.

The platform is designed not just to handle invoicing tasks but to assist in a full-spectrum transformation of how businesses interact with both government and private partners in an increasingly digital economy.

Further information is available on the Jinius website at https://business.jinius.com.cy.