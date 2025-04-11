Trackman tech to enhance play at new golf course

Limassol Greens, a €400 million residential and tourism development, is gearing up for property handovers and expansion plans within 2025.

Described as “a project driven by vision, innovation and clear strategic direction,” by CEO Demos Panayiotou, Limassol Greens aims to become a “fully integrated and sustainable destination, blending premium living, technology, and nature within easy reach of Limassol’s vibrant centre”.

According to a briefing provided to the media, construction began in 2021, and the development has seen steady progress.

Major infrastructure, including the internal road network, has already been completed, and the first handovers of residential properties are scheduled to commence in May of this year.

These will include 22 villas, each with three to five bedrooms, followed by 52 apartments in the Robin East and Robin West buildings in June.

Central to the project is an 18-hole golf course, the first of its kind within Limassol’s city limits.

Designed by architect Cabell Robinson, the over 6,300-metre course is now in its final construction phase.

In its briefing, the team behind Limassol Greens highlighted its commitment to sustainable development through the use of Bermuda Tahoma 31 turf, Bentgrass 007 greens, and smart irrigation systems.

What is more, a key feature of the golf experience will be the integration of Trackman technology, “a state-of-the-art system offering precision ball tracking and real-time performance analysis,” according to the people behind its implementation.

The 320-metre driving range will include 15 bays, each equipped with 21-inch touch screens, providing users with detailed feedback through a mobile app.

Trackman also introduces “a new dimension of entertainment,” offering interactive games for families and team-building activities for corporate visitors.

The golf course is expected to welcome its first visitors in October 2025.

Following the completion of Phase One, development will continue with the construction of “The Starlings,” a gated apartment complex comprising 142 two- and three-bedroom units.

These residences, the Limassol Greens team explained, will feature “modern architecture, top construction standards, and panoramic views of the Akrotiri Salt Lake and the eucalyptus forest of Asomatos”.

At the same time, work will begin on a commercial zone described in an announcement as “a multifunctional wellness and leisure hub” including a Wellness Center & Spa, restaurants, cafés, children’s areas, and retail stores.

The announcement added that the centre “will offer residents and guests a seamless lifestyle experience that merges comfort, convenience and design”.

Technology is embedded in both the infrastructure and day-to-day operations of the development.

All residences will be equipped with smart energy management systems, and the project will incorporate advanced technologies — including artificial intelligence — to improve service quality and operational efficiency.

The team also noted that environmental considerations are central to the development’s philosophy.

As mentioned during the briefing, Limassol Greens has implemented a “comprehensive sustainability framework,” which includes renewable energy sources, recycled water systems for irrigation, circular waste management, and initiatives for biodiversity protection.

“Limassol Greens is not simply creating residences — we are shaping a complete lifestyle offering that combines quality, sustainability and experience, enhancing Cyprus’ appeal on the international stage,” said Panayiotou.

He added that the project “stands out for its unique approach, blending expansive natural surroundings, luxury living and modern infrastructure to deliver an experience beyond the ordinary”.

Panayiotou also highlighted that 70 per cent of the total land area is dedicated to green spaces, lakes and parks, creating “an environment of harmony and tranquility”.

He also noted the strategic advantage of its location next to Europe’s largest casino resort and close proximity to downtown Limassol.

It should be noted that Limassol Greens is developed and managed by Lanitis Golf Public Co Ltd.

The project’s architectural identity is shaped by HKS London (Luciano Mazza), J+A Philippou Architects, Stamataris Architect, and Armeftis Partners & Associates.

Construction is being executed by Cybarco Contracting, Atlas Pantou, Multipro, and Zemco.