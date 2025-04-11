In a stirring speech at the Stelios Bi-Communal Business Cooperation Awards on Friday, President Nikos Christodoulides praised Cypriot entrepreneurs for showing that peace and partnership are not only possible, but already happening.

The president spoke at the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation headquarters in Nicosia, where he honoured Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot business partners working together across the divide.

“These awards are a symbol of hope,” he said.

“A clear testament that, together, we can build a better future for Cyprus.”

Now in its 15th year, the awards scheme has supported hundreds of business partnerships across the island’s divide. This year, 20 joint ventures will each receive €20,500, totalling €410,000 in prize money. Since its launch, the initiative has distributed €4.8 million to bi-communal efforts.

The Gold Award, worth €100,000, was presented to Andreas Andreou and Emre Serdar of Slimline Frame, a company exporting aluminium facades, doors and windows. Their partnership, like many others celebrated today, was recognised not only for its commercial success but for embodying the spirit of collaboration that the awards aim to promote.

Two Silver Awards, each worth €50,000, went to Agathoklis Agathokleous and Hasan Siber of CoLive Oil, which produces olive oil in the Larnaca region, and to Panikos Panagi and Pelin Akcinar of DÉCAAR, a cosmeceutical brand. Both partnerships were commended for their innovation and long-term vision.

President Christodoulides thanked Stelios, founder of the awards and the foundation, calling him a “visionary” who believes economic cooperation lays the groundwork for lasting peace.

“This initiative does more than support entrepreneurs,” the president added.

“It stands as a beacon of co-existence.”