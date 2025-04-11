The end of the school year is coming, and some students, have already thought ahead. Wondering what they will do with their school books after the current school year is done, a group of Larnaca students has launched a platform called Bookle.

Bookle was created by six students from Foley’s School competing in the Junior Achievement competition.

The website allows students to sell the books they no longer use, allowing others to buy them at a discounted price.

“We truly value paper textbooks as they increase attention span and deliver a sensational feeling of reality to the reader. Even though, one could argue paper books go against environmentally friendly practises, Bookle solves that problem, as books will be passed on from pupil to pupil every year, eliminating waste,” the group said.

The pressure in our current society to transition from using paper textbooks to digital ones feels immense, the added. But “throwing precious knowledge out, just wasn’t an option”.

The Junior Achievement competition, they said, was a chance to solve this ongoing problem, while also protecting the environment, making education accessible and even raising early entrepreneurial skills.

The students formed a team to set up the website consisting of a CEO and CFO with others responsible for marketing, social media and advertising the cause to customers.

Feedback was received from teachers, parents and students on whether the website would help in their everyday lives. The short answer was – yes, absolutely.

Bookle can be found on instagram (@booklecy) as well as on TikTok (@mr.bookle) in addition to the website booklecy.com. See you there!