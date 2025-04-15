Cypriot investment platform Sophic, backed by Athlos Capital, this week announced the launch of Money Market Funds (MMFs).

The company described MMFs as a “new low-risk investment option designed to offer smarter cash management for everyone”.

It added that “MMFs come as an additional option to the already very successful Treasury bills and government bonds”.

It further explained that “Money Market Funds are mutual funds that invest in cash, cash equivalents and high-quality, short-term debt instruments”.

It pointed out that “they do not have a fixed maturity, making them a flexible and liquid alternative for managing excess cash while earning competitive yields”.

“Our mission has always been to help people utilize their wealth in the most efficient way– easily, transparently, and on their own terms,” said Yiannos Petri, founder of Sophic.

“The introduction of MMFs reflects our commitment to expanding smart, low-risk investment solutions that work for everyone,” he added.

The announcement also mentioned that Sophic users who now have access to Money Market Funds (MMFs) will experience “increased safety through exposure to low-risk, diversified investments”.

“They can also expect attractive returns, as MMFs are currently offering competitive rates,” it added.

“Additionally, these funds provide high liquidity, allowing easy access to funds at any time, and diversification through investments across a range of high-quality, short-term financial assets,” the announcement concluded.