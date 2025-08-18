We hope that the US effort will yield a positive result, in accordance with Ukraine’s wishes, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Monday ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Asked about Sunday’s European leaders videoconference on Ukraine, in which President Nikos Christodoulides also participated, he said the leaders were briefed on the results of Friday’s meeting between the US and Russian presidents, after Trump briefed several European leaders about the meeting via phone calls.

He said the video conference was co-organised by Coalition of the Willing members – the leaders of the United Kingdom, France and Germany – “for the necessary coordination ahead of today’s meeting between President Trump and President Zelenskiy”.

According to Letymbiotis, during Sunday’s videoconference, “President Christodoulides reiterated the Republic of Cyprus’ steadfast support for Ukraine”.

Cyprus in particular, a country that has been experiencing Turkish occupation for the past 51 years, he said, “firmly supports Ukraine with absolute respect for the Charter of the United Nations, the independence and territorial integrity of all states.”

He added that Nicosia supports “a viable solution, always in accordance with international law and Ukraine’s wishes.”

“Just like the entire world, and we hope that this effort by the USA will yield a positive outcome, always in accordance with Ukraine’s wishes,” the spokesman said.