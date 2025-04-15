A proposal outlining the structure and operation of the Cyprus National Cancer Institute (NCI) will be submitted to the Cabinet on Wednesday by Health Minister Michael Damianos. Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, the minister described the submission as a milestone, marking the beginning of a new era in cancer care on the island.

The proposal has already received the green light from the finance ministry, and a provision of €1.3 million has been included in the health ministry’s 2025 budget to support its implementation. The preliminary development budget for the project stands at €1.13 million.

Damianos characterised the proposal as a “landmark initiative” and a “crucial step” toward upgrading the country’s oncology services. The proposed model envisions the institute operating as an independent private legal entity with the health ministry as its sole shareholder, a setup designed to ensure flexibility and efficiency in carrying out its responsibilities.

The institute’s primary objectives will include improving coordination between stakeholders, establishing structured frameworks and guidelines, and supporting the effective implementation of Cyprus’s national cancer strategy.

“There is a pressing need for a central, independent body that can ensure consistency, continuity, and quality in oncology services,” Damianos said. “The National Cancer Institute will play exactly that role.”

The proposal is based on a study commissioned by the health ministry and prepared under the guidance of the national cancer committee. It takes into account both the local landscape and international best practices, drawing on the experiences of similar institutions across the world.

Damianos added that the NCI is also expected to strengthen Cyprus’s links with international and European cancer centres, facilitating research collaborations and access to funding opportunities.