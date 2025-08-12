A red weather warning is set to be in force on Wednesday and Thursday, met office expert Andreas Chrysanthou said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, he said Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the hottest days and the last days of the current heatwave, with temperatures set to rise to a maximum of 45C inland, 39C on the coasts, and 37C in the mountains.

After that, he said, temperatures will drop on Friday, with a maximum expected temperature between 40 and 42C, before the mercury will fall below 40 across the island on Saturday.

He did, however, warn that stronger winds are forecast for Friday, increasing the risk of wildfires.

He then said that with temperatures set to decrease, rain may be possible in the mountains.