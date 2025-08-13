The number of people crossing between Cyprus’ two sides has remained largely stable throughout the summer, despite fears in some quarters that crossings may drop in light of the arrest of five Greek Cypriots in the north, according to figures released by the police on Wednesday.

While the number of crossings made by Greek Cypriots was at its highest on the weekend before the five were arrested, the weekend of July 12 and 13, the number of Greek Cypriots crossing has been gradually rising since the weekend on which they were detained.

In total, 11,806 Greek Cypriots crossed to the north on the week of July 12 and July 13, with that figure falling to 10,007 on the weekend of July 19 and July 20, with the five Greek Cypriots being arrested in Trikomo on July 19 and news of their arrest breaking late that evening.

The following weekend, the weekend of July 26 and July 27, the number of Greek Cypriots crossing to the north rose to 10,829, before rising again to 11,207 on the weekend of August 2 and August 3, and then falling back to 10,869 last weekend.

Meanwhile, the number of Turkish Cypriots using the island’s nine checkpoint followed a similar pattern, with 10,829 Turkish Cypriots using the crossing points on the week of July 12 and July 13, and that figure falling to 7,877 on the weekend of July 19 and July 20.

Just as with the number of Greek Cypriots crossing, that figure rose again to 9,436 on the weekend of July 26 and July 27, and then again to 11,923 on the weekend of August 2 and August 3, before falling to 10,726 last weekend.

Fears had risen in the aftermath of the arrest of the five Greek Cypriots last month that the incident may cause relations to sour between the island’s two sides, though the numbers have thus far remained stable.

All five of the arrested Greek Cypriots have remained in custody since being arrested on July 19, with two having been handed three-month remands at a court in Trikomo, facing charges of privacy violations, trespassing, and breaching the peace.

All five were then handed 13-day remands at a military court in northern Nicosia after one was accused of having entered the north illegally, and the other four were accused of aiding and abetting that crime. They are set to reappear at the military court on Thursday.

The Turkish Cypriot authorities also arrested two Turkish Cypriots, an 83-year-old estate agent and an employee of the north’s land registry, on suspicion of aiding and abetting the five. They were both released on bail last week.