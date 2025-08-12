Meeting electricity demands will be tough between 6.30pm and 10pm due to technical problems and restrictions, and power cuts cannot be ruled out, the Transmission System Operator (TSO) warned on Tuesday.

It said power cuts may be necessary to maintain the safe operation of the electricity grid and will not be longer than 30 minutes for each group of consumers.

The TSO urged consumers to limit the use of electricity during these times to help alleviate strain on the system.

It assured the public it was doing everything to manage the situation in the most effective way possible and said that, although it understood the inconvenience power cuts may cause, the priority remained the safe and reliable operation of the grid.