Authorities extend hours of outdoor work ban

The met office on Wednesday issued a red weather warning for extreme high temperatures, with the mercury set to rise to 45 degrees Celsius inland – the highest recorded temperature of the year so far.

The weather warning will be in force between 11am and 5pm.

Meanwhile, the forestry department said the risk level for forest fires has also been set at “red alert”.

It warned the public that the act of causing a forest fire “is an offence which carries severe penalties”.

As such, it called on people to “be particularly careful during excursions” and to “avoid actions which may cause a fire”.

Anyone who notices smoke or a fire is urged to call the forestry department at 1407 or the fire brigade at 112.

Meanwhile, the labour inspection department extended the ban on working outside, with all outside work now to be suspended between 11am and 5pm in areas impacted by the red weather warning.

The ban on outside work is in force in all areas more than 10 kilometres from the coast with an altitude below 300 metres above sea level, and in all areas with an altitude above 1,150m above sea level.

As such, the labour inspection department said that “all outdoor heavy and moderate work” must come to a halt at 11pm

In addition, “work involving the transport or delivery of products using two-wheeled vehicles” must be halted between 12pm and 4pm in affected areas

In areas not impacted by the orange weather warning, it said, workers must “adjust their work accordingly” and rest appropriately so as “to avoid or reduce heat stress”.

It recommended that workers “organise frequent short breaks in a shady, cool, or properly airconditioned area, or in an area where the use of fans is feasible”.

In addition, it said workers should “have access to cool drinking water”, “wear appropriate headgear and light, breathable clothing such as cotton, and wear appropriate sunglasses”.

“They should also avoid eating large meals, sugary foods, or consuming alcoholic or caffeinated beverages,” it added.