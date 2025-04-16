The Paphos district court on Wednesday ruled that the 40-year-old man who was arrested over disrupting a mass in Yeroskippou in the Paphos region on Monday will remain in custody until April 28.

The suspect allegedly began shouting and behaving aggressively after entering the church of Ayia Paraskevi in the evening of Holy Monday.

According to police, a firecracker and drugs were found in his possession and seized. He reportedly attacked the officers who responded to the scene before being arrested.