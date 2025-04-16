A team of US experts has wrapped up a critical assessment of Cyprus’ security systems, bringing the island nation a step closer to joining America’s Visa Waiver Programme.

If approved, Cypriot citizens could soon travel to the US for short stays without needing a visa.

The three-day review, which concluded on Wednesday, involved inspections of airports, ports, and key government agencies, including the police and immigration services. The delegation’s findings will now inform a report to the US Congress, which must give final approval.

Cyprus is pushing to finalise the process by September to take advantage of this year’s exceptionally low visa rejection rate, just 2.16 per cent, the third lowest globally. Under the programme’s rules, countries must maintain a rejection rate below 3 per cent.

“Ideally, we want this completed by September, while this year’s favourable rate still applies,” a government source told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

If Congress gives the green light, Cyprus would become the 43rd country in the scheme, and the 25th EU member, to benefit from visa-free US travel for tourism or business for up to 90 days.

A further two to three months would then be needed to update US systems before Cypriots could apply online.

Data from the US State Department shows only six countries had a 0 per cent rejection rate this year, including the Vatican and North Korea, while the UAE led with just 1.46 per cent. In stark contrast, Laos, Liberia, and Somalia had refusal rates above 77 per cent.

President Nikos Christodoulides has hailed the talks as “absolutely constructive,” with Cyprus viewing VWP inclusion as a mark of stronger US ties.

Now, the final decision rests with Washington. If successful, Cypriots could soon join the millions who enjoy hassle-free travel to America.