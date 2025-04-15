Cyprus has moved a step closer to joining the United States Visa Waiver Programme (VWP), following what President Nikos Christodoulides described as “absolutely constructive” talks with a visiting American delegation.

The high-level team from the United States arrived in Cyprus on Monday to carry out a technical assessment of the country’s security systems. The visit is part of a wider review process to determine whether Cypriot citizens will soon be able to travel to the US without a visa.

Speaking ahead of his appearance at the 15th Nicosia economic congress on Tuesday, President Christodoulides said the discussions were taking place at both technocratic and political levels.

“This is an important visit,” the president told reporters.

“The results will lead to final announcements from the US side. It is something we have been working on for a long time, and we believe it carries significant political and social benefits.”

The president noted that Monday’s meetings went well, based on feedback from Cypriot technical experts. He expressed hope that the American delegation will soon conclude its review and move forward with official statements.

The US embassy in Nicosia confirmed the visit and said the team was examining Cyprus’ security procedures and operations. The goal is to determine whether the republic meets the strict requirements of the Visa Waiver Programme.

These include a low rate of non-immigrant visa refusals, the use of secure travel documents, and close cooperation with US law enforcement and immigration authorities.

If approved, Cyprus would become the 43rd country to join the Visa Waiver Programme. At present, 24 of the 27 EU member states are already part of the scheme, which allows eligible travellers to enter the US for tourism or business for up to 90 days without a visa.

Cyprus has long sought inclusion in the programme, seeing it as a sign of trust and deeper strategic ties with the US.

Final decisions now rest with American authorities, who are expected to complete their review in the coming days.