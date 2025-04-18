The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry has announced a new call for proposals under the Digital Upgrade of Businesses Scheme, part of the EU co-funded Thaleia 2021–2027 programme.

According to the announcement, the overall budget for the scheme during the current programming period amounts to €30 million.

For this third call, a total of €14 million will be made available, which includes unallocated funds carried over from the scheme’s first round.

The scheme aims to encourage investments in digital technologies and enhance the degree of digital integration within businesses that are either already operating or plan to operate in areas under the effective control of the Republic of Cyprus.

Interested parties can access the scheme guide, which includes full details, along with the application form template, the list of required documentation, and all other necessary materials via the official ministry website.

Applications will be accepted starting at 09:00 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, and will remain open until the allocated funds are exhausted