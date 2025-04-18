The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), in cooperation with the Deputy Ministry of Shipping and the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Helsinki, will organise a business forum and B2B meetings in Helsinki on May 21–22, 2025.

According to an official announcement, the events will coincide with the official working visit of president Nikos Christodoulides.

The forum will focus exclusively on companies active in the fields of shipping and marine technology.

Representing the Republic of Cyprus at the Forum will be the Deputy Minister of Shipping, Marina Hadjimanolis.

The Director-General of the Finnish Ministry of Transport is also expected to participate.

“This business mission presents a valuable opportunity for Cypriot enterprises to significantly expand their professional networks, engage directly with key players from Finland’s maritime and marine technology ecosystem, and gain insights into the country’s activities in these sectors,” the chamber said.

“Participants will also be able to explore potential strategic partnerships with innovative and fast-growing companies in Finland, enhancing their outward-looking approach and strengthening their international presence,” it added.