President Nikos Christodoulides has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, head of the Roman Catholic Church, describing him as a tireless advocate for peace, dialogue and solidarity.

In a written statement, the president said the Christian world mourns the loss of a spiritual leader who devoted his life to upholding the values of social justice, love and compassion.

“His words and actions consistently supported efforts toward understanding and cooperation among nations, religions, and denominations,” Christodoulides noted. “He was a steadfast champion of peace and coexistence among peoples and cultures.”

Reflecting on his personal encounter with the pontiff, the president said he had the honour of meeting Pope Francis at the Apostolic Palace (the official residence of the Pope) in November 2023.

During the meeting, he was impressed by the Pope’s depth of knowledge and sustained interest in the Cyprus issue, as well as his concern over the ongoing impact of the Turkish occupation on the island.

The president also recalled the Pope’s visit to Cyprus in 2021, marking the 60th anniversary of the Republic. In a gesture both symbolic and meaningful, Pope Francis arranged for the Vatican to host a group of migrants then residing in Cyprus.

“On behalf of the government of the Republic of Cyprus, the Cypriot people, and myself personally, I extend sincere condolences to Christians around the world – especially the members of the Roman Catholic Church, including our Maronite and Latin compatriots – as well as to the officials, clergy, and citizens of the Vatican,” the president said. “We bid farewell to Pope Francis with the utmost respect and admiration. May his legacy of love and justice continue to inspire.”

In a written statement later in the day, Archbishop Georgios also conveyed his condolences in a message to the Vatican, describing Pope Francis’s ministry as “selfless, prudent and enlightened.”

“With great sadness and pain, we join in the grief of the Roman Catholic Church over the passing of the late Pope Francis,” he wrote, adding that the Pope’s service to the Church had been marked by humility and wisdom.

The Archbishop concluded his message with a prayer: “May the Lord grant the late Pope eternal rest and may He raise up a worthy successor to continue his multifaceted work.”