High heat will be the order of the day again on Saturday, with temperatures set to reach a maximum of 42 degrees Celsius inland.

Meanwhile, temperatures on the south, east, and north coasts will reach a high of 35 degrees Celsius, which temperatures on the west coast and in the mountains will hit 32 degrees Celsius.

The skies will be clear throughout the day and into Saturday night, though light fog and mist may form in the south and east of the island in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 23 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and 21 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Sunny weather is expected to persist through the rest of the weekend, though temperatures are expected to gradually drop on Sunday and into the beginning of next week.