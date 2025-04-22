President Nikos Christodoulides will attend the funeral of Pope Francis, it was reported on Tuesday.

The Cyprus News Agency said that Christodoulides will travel to Rome to attend the funeral, which is set to take place outside St Peter’s Basilica at 10am local time (11am Cyprus time).

Christodoulides had on Monday expressed “deep sorrow” over Pope Francis’ death, describing him as a tireless advocate for peace, dialogue and solidarity.

“On behalf of the government of the Republic of Cyprus, the Cypriot people, and myself personally, I extend sincere condolences to Christians around the world – especially the members of the Roman Catholic Church, including our Maronite and Latin compatriots – as well as to the officials, clergy and citizens of the Vatican,” he said.

“We bid farewell to Pope Francis with the utmost respect and admiration. May his legacy of love and justice continue to inspire. His words and actions consistently supported efforts toward understanding and cooperation among nations, religions and denominations.”

He added that Pope Francis was a “steadfast champion of peace and coexistence among peoples and cultures”.

Christodoulides had travelled to Rome to meet Pope Francis in 2023, with government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis describing the meeting as “a visit of particular importance and symbolism”.

Letymbiotis had also said at the time that discussions between the pair touched on regional developments, and the matter of Gaza and Cyprus’ Amalthea humanitarian aid corridor to the besieged strip, given Pope Francis’ keen interest in the region.

Pope Francis also visited Cyprus in 2021, addressing the congregation of the Holy Cross catholic church in Nicosia’s old town, near Paphos gate in addition to a mass at GSP.