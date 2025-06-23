When you think of a software development and digital transformation company, do you picture modern offices in Silicon Valley? Or buzzing tech hubs in New York, where office noise and evening traffic jams are part of the daily grind? What if we told you that sunny Cyprus is not a vacation paradise but a true hub of innovation and opportunity? Glorium Technologies picked this island for its new office. This step is more than business; we invite talented professionals to join a global success story.

Why Cyprus?

Are you dreaming of a life where work and leisure are perfectly balanced? Where you can enjoy beaches, sunshine, and the sea without sacrificing professional growth. Cyprus provides the ideal combination of comfort, an international team, and a career in leading industries. Glorium has 15 years of experience and over 150 successful projects in healthcare, real estate, and fintech.

What does it mean to work at Glorium in Cyprus?

It’s not just an office; it’s a new hub for European clients and talent from all over the world. You’ll get a modern workspace and support at every step. The package includes help with relocation, paperwork, a warm welcome, smooth onboarding, etc.

What about work-life balance?

Picture wrapping up your workday and skipping traffic to hit the beach right away. Instead of endless city jams, fresh air and breathtaking sunsets await. Working at Glorium in Cyprus means not just doing a job but truly living.

What do our employees say?

“I was hesitant at first,” admits Tamara. “I hadn’t heard of the company before. I thought it was just another startup that would disappear quickly. But it was different here: they value everyone and build trust and support. I’m not just working; I’m growing.”

Andreas says, “I worried about job stability. I watched companies rise and fall fast. But at Glorium, clients and employees stay for the long run, giving me confidence in the future.”

For Natasha, the decision to move to Cyprus wasn’t taken lightly. After years of remote work, a warmer, more family-friendly location became appealing. “Glorium didn’t just give me a new office. They also had a full plan. They took care of everything: the paperwork, finding an apartment, and sharing neighborhood tips,” Natasha recalls. “When we landed, our new colleague met us at the airport and provided all the support.” Now settled in Paphos, Natasha says the move changed everything. “We walk to the beach on weekends. My work-life balance is finally real. I’m doing great work, and I’m also enjoying life.”

Welcome to Cyprus!

Behind every smooth relocation is someone who makes it look effortless. In Glorium’s Cyprus office, Elina is the office manager and relocation coordinator. Elina has lived in Cyprus for more than eight years. She knows a lot about the island and the relocation process. “I’ve helped people get registered, open bank accounts, and even get furniture delivered,” she says with a smile. “When people move countries, they’re not only changing jobs; they’re changing lives. I make sure that relocation feels comfortable.” Elina organizes monthly meet-ups. She helps with cultural integration and makes sure remote workers from other countries feel included when they visit Cyprus. “It’s not about relocation support. It’s about being a teammate before they even start.”

Looking for more opportunities? Cyprus now offers a fast-track route to citizenship for highly skilled professionals. You may qualify with a university degree or 2+ years of proven experience in your field. You can apply for Cypriot citizenship under the new law if you meet one of these residency requirements:

4 years of residence with a B1-level of Greek.

5 years of residence with an A2-level of Greek.

That’s a significant advantage! While you grow with Glorium, you also secure a long-term future in the EU for yourself and your family. And yes, we’ll support you through every step of the process.

What benefits await you at Glorium?

Official employment and help with paperwork.

Modern, fully equipped workspace with hybrid options — office/remote work.

Fully paid English courses with a corporate teacher.

Continuous learning and certifications — we support your growth.

Clear career development plans, with mentorship from top managers.

Friendly atmosphere and a team where one person’s success is everyone’s success.

Competitive salary and performance bonuses.

Assistance with relocation and settling in — we’re with you every step of the way.



What we value

At Glorium Technologies, a strong foundation of core values guides everything we do:

Building trust: We believe in professional integrity and are honest and consistent in our words and actions. Being open at the company helps teamwork. A positive attitude creates a space where everyone can succeed.

Nurturing expertise: Our teams are driven by curiosity and a passion for learning. We support the growth of technical and soft skills, which helps people take risks and be creative.

Creating improvement: Innovation is at our core. We look for creative solutions, use every opportunity to grow and stay resourceful, and work hard to solve problems. Kindness and an understanding that growth involves trial and error keep us grounded.

Investing in growth: We make careful choices to find long-term, win-win solutions. Taking responsibility for our actions helps us succeed. Also, sharing knowledge boosts our collective strength.

“Careers are marathons, not sprints,” says Elena, HR Director. “That’s why we support and encourage continuous growth, engagement, and initiative. Joining Glorium means you become a part of our team. We share success, build trust, and always aim to improve. Our culture is based on core values that focus on people. We believe that dedication and ongoing progress lead to lasting success.”

Are you ready to join Glorium?

