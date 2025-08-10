Temperatures on Sunday will once again rise to a maximum of 43 degrees Celsius inland, with high heat also expected elsewhere.

On the south coast, the east coast, and the north coast, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 37 degrees Celsius, while temperatures on the west coast and in the mountains are expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius.

The skies are expected to remain clear throughout.

Overnight, temperatures are only expected to drop to 27 degrees Celsius inland, 26 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 24 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

High temperatures ere expected to persist through the first half of the week, with temperatures expected to remain in the 40s.