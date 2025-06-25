Freedom Candlemaker and Nama Dama will be making a debut at this year’s Glastonbury Festival as the first ever Cypriot artists to take to the stages of the Green Fields.

“It’s a special moment for us to bring our music to Glastonbury. Performing in this setting, where art and nature intersect, feels like a natural fit,” the artists said ahead of the June 25 to 29 festival, with Rod Stewart, Neil Young, Alanis Morisette, Snow Patrol and the Prodigy included in the star-studded lineup.

Known for its focus on sustainability, spirituality, and alternative culture, the Green Fields provides the perfect setting for their performances across three intimate venues: Toad Hall, Mandala Stage and Lunched Out Lizards.

The Green Fields is a vibrant hub within Glastonbury, home to spaces like the Healing Fields, the Sacred Space and the solar-powered Croissant Neuf stage. It’s a place where music, environmental awareness, and mindful living come together.

Nama Dama will be performing at Toad Hall on Thursday, Mandala Stage on Saturday and Lunched Out Lizards on Sunday, while Freedom Candlemaker will be performing at Mandala Stage on Thursday, Toad Hall on Friday and Lunched Out Lizards on Sunday.

Nama Dama is the stage name of Cypriot-Ukrainian artist Anastasia Demetriadou. She created her solo act in 2019 and is busy creating a new genre she calls Pagan Soul – an amalgam of pagan folk patterns and intense vocals, woven with soul-pop vocals and electronic elements.

Freedom Candlemaker is the stage name of Lefteris Moumtzis and is a direct translation of his name in English. He released the album Beaming Light in 2019, five singles from 2020 to 2024 and a second album – Ageless – in February 2025.

Since 1970, Glastonbury Festival has grown into one of the world’s most celebrated cultural events.

Freedom Candlemaker and Nama Dama are supported by the Cyprus high commission in the UK.

According to reports, the tickets sold out within 35 minutes of going live in November 2024.

Last year’s festival attracted over 200,000 visitors.