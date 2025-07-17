Police carried out a coordinated operation in Larnaca on Wednesday night, arresting five individuals for various serious, including possession of drugs, illegal weapons, and suspected stolen property.

According to the police, the arrests included a 23-year-old man who was stopped while riding a motorcycle without a licence plate, insurance, or a driving licence. Officers also confiscated a folding knife found in his possession.

In a separate incident, a 28-year-old man was arrested after police searched a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old. Officers found dangerous items in the car, including a bat and a metal knuckle-duster.

Two more men, aged 21 and 42, were arrested for possession of a small quantity of cannabis.

The fifth arrest involved another 21-year-old man found in possession of two silver chains with price tags still attached. He was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of property. Police said investigations were ongoing to determine whether the jewellery had been stolen.

Police said that the efforts focused on the Finikoudes beachfront and were coordinated in cooperative effort with the special rapid response unit MMAD and the Aliens and Immigration Service.

Authorities emphasised that similar coordinated operations are taking place daily across all districts, with a particular focus on beaches and tourist areas.