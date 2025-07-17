A fire broke out early on Thursday morning in Tseri, destroying eight parked cars outside a residential building.

Police said the fire started at around 4.30am in an open field next to the building. The vehicles belonged to tenants living inside the property.

Emergency services rushed to the scene. Officers secured the area while firefighters worked to put out the flames. The fire was extinguished before it could spread further. No injuries were reported.

Investigators remained at the scene on Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Police said examinations are still under way to determine how the fire started. No arrests have been made, and it is too early to say whether foul play is suspected.

Residents in the area said they were woken by loud noises and saw smoke rising from the field. Some described seeing flames quickly spread from one car to the next.

Authorities have not released the estimated cost of the damage. The affected vehicles were severely burned. Fire and police officials are expected to give an update once tests are complete.