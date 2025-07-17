An unstable air mass and seasonal low pressure are bringing brief but sharp changes to Cyprus’ weather on Thursday, before conditions settle into a hot weekend.

On Thursday afternoon, skies will turn partly cloudy at times, with isolated showers and storms expected, mainly over the mountains and inland areas. In some storms, hail is also possible. But by late afternoon, the weather will clear, becoming mostly sunny across the island.

Winds will blow mainly from the southwest to northwest, light to moderate, between 3 and 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly choppy. Temperatures will climb to 35C in the interior, 32C on the coast, and around 27C in the highest mountain areas.

Thursday evening will stay mostly clear. However, patchy low clouds are likely over western and northern coastal areas, with light mist or fog forming in some spots later on. Winds will remain light and variable, mostly southwesterly to northwesterly at 3 Beaufort, and the sea will become calm to slightly choppy. Temperatures will drop to 21C inland, 23C by the sea, and 19C in the mountains.

Looking ahead, Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny. Still, some local cloud build-up over the mountains during the afternoon may bring isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm. By Sunday, the weather will turn fully clear again.