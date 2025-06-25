On the evening of June 21st, giving and glamour combined for a good cause at Ayia Napa Marina, in an event exceeding every expectation. The Glowmorous Dinner, an initiative of the Karaiskakio Foundation, in collaboration with Ayia Napa Marina, returned for a second consecutive year, delivering not only elegance and flawless execution, but also a profound humanitarian message.

Veterans hosts of the evening were Kostas Karnakis and Constantina Evripidou, who guided the flow of the event skillfully with their down-to-earth style, keeping the vibe light and the energy high throughout the night.

At the core of the evening lay a meaningful purpose: supporting the Karaiskakio Foundation’s Paediatric Cancer Investigation and Diagnosis Programme, for a world full of children’s smiles!

In his welcome address, Dr Dimitris Andreopoulos, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Foundation, reminded everyone of the importance of supporting initiatives that give life, without distinctions, without borders and without “ifs”. In turn, Stavros Caramondanis, representing Ayia Napa Marina, highlighted the Marina’s commitment to acts of social responsibility with real social impact.

The event was held under the auspices of President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou, who was also in attendance. In her own address, she noted that such initiatives reflected the brightest aspects of Cypriot society.

The stage, meanwhile, saw renowned Greek artists Kaiti Garbi and Dionysis Schoinas perform, captivating the audience with their talent and chemistry, affirming music’s power to amplify the impact of a meaningful cause.

As before, the Glowmorous Dinner was not merely a charity gala. It was a tribute to giving, a night where the radiance of the heart outshone external luxury. A reminder that when elegance meets solidarity, and entertainment is paired with a purpose, the outcome is not just a success; it is something profoundly human and truly meaningful.

Many thanks to the event’s sponsors and supporters: