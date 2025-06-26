Celestyal has unveiled its programme of 2027 and early 2028 sailings – its earliest-ever season launch.

The year-round programme, which is on sale now, offers a summer Greece and Mediterranean season, alongside a winter Arabian Gulf deployment. Nine itineraries are available across 182 departures between March 2027 to March 2028. Sailings range between three and 14 nights on the 1,360-guest Celestyal Discovery and between seven and 14 nights 1,260-guest Celestyal Journey.

Greece and Mediterranean highlights

Operating from April to November, sailing round trip from Athens, Celestyal Journey will offer:

Eight departures of the seven-night ‘Heavenly Greece, Italy & Croatia’, calling at Kefalonia, Greece; Kotor, Montenegro; Bari, Italy; Corfu, Greece; and Katakolo, Greece; with an overnight in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Prices from €819pp.

24 departures of the seven-night ‘Idyllic Greece’, calling at Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey; Rhodes, Crete, Santorini, Mykonos and Milos, Greece. Prices from €819pp.

14 departures of the 14-night ‘Mediterranean Icons’ cruise combining the two seven-night Heavenly Greece, Italy & Croatia and Idyllic Greece cruises. Prices from €1879pp.

Operating from March to November, also sailing round trip from Athens, Celestyal Discovery will offer:

36 departures of the three-night ‘Iconic Greek Islands’, calling at Mykonos, Greece; Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey; Patmos, Crete and Santorini, Greece. Prices from €439pp.

35 departures of the four-night ‘Iconic Greek Islands’, calling at Mykonos, Greece; Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey; Patmos, Rhodes, Crete and Santorini, Greece. Prices from €569pp.

Arabian Gulf highlights

Operating from November to March, Celestyal Journey will offer:

16 departures of the seven-night ‘Desert Days’ itinerary in 2027, and eight departures in early 2028, with the option to depart from either Doha, Qatar or Dubai, UAE, and calling at Dubai (overnight), UAE; Sir Bani Yas Island, UAE; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and Bahrain. Prices from €659pp.

Operating from December to March, Celestyal Discovery will offer:

13 departures of the three-night ‘Iconic Arabia’ cruise in 2027, and five departures in early 2028, roundtrip from Abu Dhabi, UAE (Friday to Monday) with calls to Dubai, UAE and Sir Bani Yas Island, UAE, offering beach and wildlife safari experiences. Prices from €319pp.

13 departures of the four-night ‘Iconic Arabia’ cruise in 2027, and six departures in early 2028, roundtrip from Abu Dhabi (Monday to Friday) with calls to Doha, Qatar; Dubai, UAE (via Ras Al Khaimah); and Khasab, Oman. Prices from €399pp.

13 departures of the combined seven-night ‘Iconic Arabia’ in 2027, and five departures in early 2028, with options to depart from Abu Dhabi or Dubai. Prices from €659pp.

All fares are inclusive of all meals, soft drinks, WiFi, port fees and gratuities.

“The 2027 through to early 2028 programme represents our second year of operating our two-ship fleet year-round across these two iconic regions,” said Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal.

“The return of some well-loved itineraries across the Mediterranean, Adriatic and the Greek Isles, and our continued commitment to the Arabian Gulf, allows guests to experience the perfect blend of iconic landmarks and hidden gems, while enjoying the outstanding hospitality for which we are known,” he continued.

“The programmes early release is testament to our growth as a brand, and we’d like to thank our guests, both newcomers and those returning, alongside the travel agent community for their efforts in our success,” he added.

Guests will also receive 25 per cent extra on all credit added to their CelestyalPay tab before departure, earning up to €250 onboard spend in Celestyal’s current Summer promotional campaign running through to August 31, 2025.

All pre-purchase CelestyalPay specialty dining and beverage credit remains fully commissionable.

About Celestyal

Celestyal, an award-winning and year-round cruise company, continues to set the standard for unmissable travel experiences in the Greek Islands, the Adriatic and the Arabian Gulf. Built on a foundation of unique Greek heritage, the company excels in delivering, exceptional hospitality, ensuring genuine cultural immersion both onboard and onshore. Operating two brand new vessels, Celestyal Discovery accommodating 1,360 passengers and Celestyal Journey accommodating 1260 passengers, Celestyal prioritizes highly-personalised services, establishing a high-end environment that welcomes over 100,000 passengers annually from more than 130 different nationalities.