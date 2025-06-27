Cyprus’ industrial production index rose by 3 per cent year-on-year in April 2025, reaching 110.3 units, according to data released by the state statistical service on Friday.

The April performance contributed to a 3.8 per cent increase in the index for the first four months of 2025 when compared with the same period last year.

The strongest growth in April came from the manufacturing sector, which posted a 3.1 per cent rise, and the water supply and materials recovery sector, which recorded a 12.6 per cent increase compared to April 2024.

By contrast, production in the mining and quarrying sector fell 8.4 per cent, while the electricity supply sector remained unchanged.

Within manufacturing, several sub-sectors drove the positive trend. The production of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment surged 13.7 per cent, while other non-metallic mineral products rose 11.1 per cent.

In addition, the manufacturing of rubber and plastic products increased 8.0 per cent, and wood and cork products (excluding furniture) rose 6.3 per cent.

However, there were notable declines in other manufacturing areas. The production of paper and paper products and printing dropped 18.2 per cent, while the refined petroleum products, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals sector decreased 5.3 per cent.

There was also a 4.2 per cent fall in textiles, wearing apparel, and leather products.

Looking at the cumulative data for January to April 2025, the most significant gains were again in the production of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment, up 14.7 per cent.

This was followed by water collection, treatment and supply, which rose 10.6 per cent, and non-metallic mineral products, which increased 10.2 per cent.

The only sectors to post cumulative declines over the four-month period were paper and printing, down 15.2 per cent, textiles and related goods, down 3.4 per cent, and electronic and optical products and electrical equipment, which slipped 0.4 per cent.