Cyprus’ meteorology department has issued two warnings, a yellow one for high temperatures on Monday evening and an orange one, warning that the temperature on Tuesday is to reach 43 degrees Celsius inland.

According to the yellow warning, which is valid between 2200 Monday and 0900 Tuesday, minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius inland and in coastal areas and around 24 degrees Celsius in higher mountainous areas.

According to the orange warning between 1100 and 1700 Tuesday, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 43 degrees Celsius inland and to around 34 degrees Celsius in the higher mountainous areas.