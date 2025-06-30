Stark gender-related differences continue to be reported in regard to wages, access to the labour market, public life, poverty and health, the statistical service (Cystat) said on Monday.

According to the newly released data, Cypriot women earn 15.4 per cent less than their male counterparts.

In real terms, women earn over €400 less than men each month, with average gross salaries at €2,267 for women compared to €2,679 for men.

Women’s participation in public life remains limited. The share of female members of the Council of Ministers stood at 36.8 per cent in 2025.

While this marks a clear improvement compared to past decades, when no women held such positions in 1990 and 2000, it reflects a slight decline from 38.9 per cent in 2024.

In the House of Representatives, only 14.3 per cent of seats are held by women, but in the public sector women hold 45.1 per cent of the top positions.

Women in Cyprus continue to outlive men, with a life expectancy of 85 years compared to that of 81 for men in 2023.

Economically, women remain more vulnerable. The risk of social exclusion is higher among women at 18.5 per cent, versus 15.6 per cent for men.

Similarly, the poverty rate for women is higher, with 16 per cent living at risk, compared to 13 per cent of their male counterparts.

“The publication is a useful tool in the context of monitoring the progress of the implementation of actions undertaken in all policy areas”, Gender Equality Commissioner Josie Christodoulou said on Monday evening.

While improvements have been made, Cyprus still lags behind the EU average, ranking 21 (out of 27) on the EU Gender Equality Index.

Since 2020, Cyprus has improved in the areas of knowledge and time spent doing care and domestic work and social activities.

Daily care work such as cooking and housework continues to fall largely on women in Cyprus, with 70 per cent reporting regular involvement, compared to the EU average of 63 per cent as per latest data released by the European Institute for Gender Equality.

The recent improvements, however, have raised Cyprus’ overall gender equality score, moving up one place in the EU rankings from 22nd to 21st since 2020.