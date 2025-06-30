Ongoing problems concerning the issuance of digital fan cards for sports followers are set to be discussed at a meeting between the research ministry, the police, the card’s managing company and the Cyprus Sports Organisation (Koa) on Tuesday.

“The problems identified regarding the issuance of fan cards mainly concern procedural problems faced by fans,” head of the fan card registry at Koa Costas Solomou said.

Following a meeting at the Koa offices on Monday, the parties had decided to hold another meeting and possibly extend their talks to Wednesday if deemed necessary.

“We responded immediately to the letter from the clubs to look into some problems that are occurring with the fan card,” Koa president Yiannis Ioannou said.

Ioannou expressed optimism that solutions would be found, stressing that issues raised by pensioners who did not use the digital citizen app in which the tickets are now issued would be found soon.

A working committee was formed to analyse proposed solutions, with a decision expected by next Monday.

Koa said the goal was to find a legally sound and immediately applicable fix that avoids creating new complications.

The discussion follows the official launch of the new fan card system, fully integrated into the government’s Digital Citizen app at the beginning of June to enhance stadium safety and tackle violence in sports.

From now on, Cypriot citizens over 18 must issue or renew their fan card through the app, which verifies each user’s identity via QR code.

Alternative access remains only for minors aged 14+, foreign passport holders, and holders of residence permits (ARC), who may still register through the separate website fancard.cy.

Koa remains the official registry authority overseeing the entire system.