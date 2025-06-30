A 21-year-old and 17-year-old were remanded for seven days by the Paphos district court on Monday after two tourists reported they had been robbed in the town the previous day.

According to police, the assault took place at 2:40am on Sunday, when the tourists were walking on a street in downtown Paphos.

They were reportedly approached by ten individuals who attacked them and stole a beach bag containing personal items and a small amount of money, as well as a purse with a mobile phone.

Testimony was secured against two suspects, who were arrested on court warrants.

During a search conducted at the 17-year-old’s home, officers seized various items of clothing and a spray for releasing harmful gases.