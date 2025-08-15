Greek TV is having its moment on Netflix. There are now plenty of Greek series on the global streaming platform, and after the success of Maestro and other shows such as Serres and I am Jo, comes another Greek production – Zoi.

The star of the show is the beloved actress Maria Kavogianni, who also starred in Maestro. Having watched numerous shows she is in and always captured by her raw performances, I know a show is bound to be good if Kavogianni is in it.

Nonetheless, it took one or two episodes of Zoi for me to get hooked on it. It felt a bit slow at first and I kept waiting for the bang – the bang being the heaving cooking pot that hits Zoi on the head one day, as she is in her kitchen and after she comes back from the dead, she discovers she can actually see others who are dead.

That’s the premise of the show. A near-death experience suddenly gives Zoi the ability to communicate with those who passed away yet have unfinished business on earth. Her moments of discovering this new supernatural skill are quite comic, full of Greek humour.

She embarks on new adventures to help those who visit her. Each story is captivating on its own and I loved how the show blends serious topics such as the complex layers of grief, human relationships and racism with comedy.

Underneath it all is Zoi’s own experience of losing a loved one and owning her place as a woman in Greek society. She works two jobs, cooks, cleans and has a husband and a son who depend on her. She has a stereotypical life until she can see ghosts and they take her on the wildest adventures – making deals with drug lords, sailing at night and baking in hotel kitchens.

Be prepared for tears, laughter and heartwarming joy in this sweet TV show that is full of human stories. It’s a perfect, tranquil summer show to devour.